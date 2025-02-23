EGAT tasked with studying small modular reactors

A source from the Energy Ministry told Krungthep Turakij that laws and regulations should be implemented to supervise private companies’ investment in SMRs in order to ensure safety.
The most difficult part, however, is creating an understanding with the public sector, a source said, adding that Thailand would look at setting up national nuclear power plants before allowing private investment.
The ministry would discuss this issue with Thailand’s regulators – the Office of Atoms for Peace (OAP) and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), the source added.
A source noted that the public sector should discuss this issue thoroughly before allowing private investment, as the private sector would not be much aware of risks from nuclear power plants.
If EGAT operates a nuclear power plant and OAP reports that the power plant is unsafe, ERC can investigate and shut down the plant, a source explained.
SMR-driven nuclear power plants have been included in Thailand’s Power Development Plan 2036-2037, in which the country initially aims to generate 600 megawatts from nuclear power plants.
Meanwhile, several energy companies have included nuclear power plants in their business plans to drive transition towards carbon neutrality and net-zero carbon emission 15 years faster than Thailand’s goal.
To combat risk from climate change, Thailand has planned to achieve its carbon neutrality goal by 2050 and net-zero carbon emission by 2065.