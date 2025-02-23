EGAT tasked with studying small modular reactors

A source from the Energy Ministry told Krungthep Turakij that laws and regulations should be implemented to supervise private companies’ investment in SMRs in order to ensure safety.

The most difficult part, however, is creating an understanding with the public sector, a source said, adding that Thailand would look at setting up national nuclear power plants before allowing private investment.

The ministry would discuss this issue with Thailand’s regulators – the Office of Atoms for Peace (OAP) and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), the source added.