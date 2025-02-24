Govt offers new off-season scheme for rice farmers as prices plummet

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan met with rice farmers in Ayutthaya province on Monday to discuss government intervention in response to their pleas to halt plummeting rice prices.

Pichai told the farmers that the government was prioritising the issue, with the prime minister directing his ministry to take immediate action.

In a notable policy shift, the government will extend support to off-season rice cultivation, giving farmers an additional 1,500 baht per tonne and another 1,000 baht per tonne if they store their harvest.



