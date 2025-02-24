Thailand’s call-centre crackdown chokes trade at Myanmar borders

Cross-border trade between Thailand and Myanmar is projected to drop by more than 20% now that the Thai government has cracked down on call centre gangs, local business leaders say.

The stringent measures, initiated on February 5, included cutting off electricity, internet and fuel supplies to five Myanmar border towns, including Myawaddy and Tachilek, known for harbouring scam operations.

“Trade and all economic activity has come to a complete standstill,” said Banpot Korkiatcharoen, honorary chairman of the Tak provincial chamber of commerce and a Mae Sot-based import-export businessman.

While the crackdown has successfully rescued hundreds who had fallen victim to the call-centre gangs, it has also severely impacted the economy in the West of Thailand. Petrol station owner Prasert Juangkitroongroj noted a marked drop in Myanmar customers, adding that “fuel is what they need the most”.

