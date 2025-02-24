Thailand’s call-centre crackdown chokes trade at Myanmar borders

Cross-border trade between Thailand and Myanmar is projected to drop by more than 20% now that the Thai government has cracked down on call centre gangs, local business leaders say.
The stringent measures, initiated on February 5, included cutting off electricity, internet and fuel supplies to five Myanmar border towns, including Myawaddy and Tachilek, known for harbouring scam operations.
“Trade and all economic activity has come to a complete standstill,” said Banpot Korkiatcharoen, honorary chairman of the Tak provincial chamber of commerce and a Mae Sot-based import-export businessman.
While the crackdown has successfully rescued hundreds who had fallen victim to the call-centre gangs, it has also severely impacted the economy in the West of Thailand. Petrol station owner Prasert Juangkitroongroj noted a marked drop in Myanmar customers, adding that “fuel is what they need the most”.
The impact is particularly pronounced in Mae Sot, where exports to Myanmar reached 66.2 billion baht last year. The restrictions have caused the price of diesel to soar from 30 baht to more than 100 baht per litre in Myawaddy.
The impact of the measures is also being felt in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district, where trade, which was worth 17 billion baht annually, has dropped considerably.
“We’re seeing Myanmar residents crossing the border to refuel their vehicles at local petrol stations for use in home generators,” said Pakaimas Vierra, vice president of Chiang Rai's Chamber of Commerce.
Meanwhile, the Thai Chamber of Commerce has called on the government to address the situation, particularly given that the total overland exports from Thailand hit a record 1.1 trillion baht in 2024. The government, however, maintains that suppressing fraudulent operations remains its primary focus.
The Commerce Ministry has proposed organising trade fairs in affected areas to mitigate the economic impact. However, Pakaimas dismissed it, saying: “Trade fairs may boost spending in Thai border areas, but they cannot stimulate cross-border exports.”
Business leaders are also concerned about the possibility of similar measures being applied along the Cambodian border, which may threaten exports worth 142 billion baht last year.
“If this continues, we will not be able to achieve our 6-7% border trade growth target,” Banpot said.
However, the government has yet to respond to these calls for intervention, only saying that the anti-fraud campaign takes precedence.