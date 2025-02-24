Thailand's Fiscal Position Strengthens as Revenue Exceeds Expectations

Thailand's Finance Ministry has announced that government revenue for the first four months of the 2025 fiscal year is exceeding targets by 10.38 billion baht.

A surge in Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue from domestic spending, up 13% compared to the same period last year, is a key driver of this overperformance.

Pornchai Thirraveja, Director of the Fiscal Policy Office and spokesperson for the Finance Ministry, confirmed that net revenue reached 826.998 billion baht between October 2024 and January 2025. This is 1.3% higher than anticipated and almost matches the revenue generated during the same period last year.

Several factors have contributed to this positive result. These include revenue carried over from the previous fiscal year from some state-owned enterprises, the transfer of surplus funds from bond sales used to offset the budget deficit, and, most significantly, the increased VAT revenue from domestic consumption, which has risen by 20.73 billion baht year-on-year.