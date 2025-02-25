Government to inject THB 11bn into village and urban community funds

The Thai government is preparing to inject 11 billion baht into village and urban community funds through the Sustainable Village and Urban Community Fund (SML) project.

Prasert Chantararuangthong, deputy PM, Minister of Digital Economy and Society, and chair of the National Village and Urban Community Fund Committee, told Thansettakij on Monday that the government is committed to supporting these funds. The project is currently in the regulatory drafting phase, with finalisation anticipated next month.

