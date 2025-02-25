Government to inject THB 11bn into village and urban community funds

The Thai government is preparing to inject 11 billion baht into village and urban community funds through the Sustainable Village and Urban Community Fund (SML) project.
Prasert Chantararuangthong, deputy PM, Minister of Digital Economy and Society, and chair of the National Village and Urban Community Fund Committee, told Thansettakij on Monday that the government is committed to supporting these funds. The project is currently in the regulatory drafting phase, with finalisation anticipated next month.
“The SML project is in the process of finalising some regulations,” Prasert explained. "The Village Fund Committee's draft regulations are complete, but we are awaiting those for the Urban Community Fund, particularly for the Bangkok area. We anticipate completion in March, after which they will be submitted to the full Village Fund Committee."
If the National Village and Urban Community Fund Board approves the project in March, funds are expected to be gradually released in April.
The National Village and Urban Community Fund Office (NVCFO) has outlined eligibility criteria for the SML project, which will begin in the first quarter of 2025. Funds must be registered legal entities, have submitted financial statements for the past two years, have a current village committee, and ensure projects align with community needs through public consultation.
The NVCFO Board approved the principles for allocating the budget to the Village Fund on January 6. The 11.9 billion baht allocated for the project comes from the NVCFO's 2025 expenditure budget.