Concerns over safety cause drop in Chinese visitor numbers

Thailand’s ambitious target of attracting 9 million Chinese tourists in 2025 is looking increasingly unlikely, with projections now suggesting only 7.5 million visitors.

This shortfall is attributed to a combination of safety concerns, China’s economic slowdown, and increased competition from other destinations.

Despite the positive impact of the visa-free agreement between the two countries, a series of negative incidents, including the “Xing Xing” call centre scam involving a Chinese actor, and reports of Chinese scamming Chinese, zero-dollar tours, and boat accidents, have damaged Thailand’s reputation among Chinese travellers.

The resulting “Thailand is unsafe” narrative circulating on Chinese social media, amplified by events such as the cancellation of a concert by Hong Kong singer Eason Chan, has taken its toll.

While initial Chinese arrivals in Thailand were promising, with 916,340 visitors between January 1 and February 16, the market remains volatile. Concerns about human trafficking and scams can quickly deter potential tourists.

Thailand’s efforts to address these issues, such as cutting off electricity and internet access in Myawaddy, Myanmar, to disrupt scam operations, are being closely watched by the Chinese public.

Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), stressed the need for proactive communication to rebuild trust in Thailand’s safety.

