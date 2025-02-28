Partnership to connect global investors to the EEC

“At the EECO, we are committed to providing a seamless and efficient business environment, providing comprehensive support at every stage—from initial inquiries on investment benefits to the successful launch of operations. This partnership with HSBC Thailand will allow us to tap into the bank’s globally diverse and growing client base and offer comprehensive financial solutions to the investors. By aligning Thailand’s industries with global market trends, the collaboration will strengthen Thailand’s position in global supply chains and reinforce the EEC’s role as the region’s premier investment destination for high-value industries,” added Dr.Chula.

Giorgio Gamba, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Banking, HSBC Thailand, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting Thailand’s investment ambitions, “As international businesses continue to diversify their supply chains, Thailand is experiencing a resurgence of foreign direct investment (FDI) interests due to its strategic location and its well-established manufacturing ecosystem. In 2024, THB727 billion in FDI were approved, marking a two-decade high for the country. The EEC remains central to this growth, accounting for 78% of total FDI value (THB568 billion), underscoring its role as a key driver of Thailand’s investment strategy. Key sectors include smart electronics (THB256 billion), the digital industry (THB95 billion), and next-generation automotives (THB87 billion).”

HSBC has seen continued interest of Chinese companies expanding into ASEAN, as reflected in an 80% year-on-year increase in the number of Chinese corporates entering the region through our commercial banking network in 2023, and Thailand stands out as a key investment destination. While investment from China covers a broad range of industries, electric vehicle production emerged among the top sectors, contributing approximately THB275 billion in total investment value from 2018 to Q3 2024.

Thailand has also been successful in attracting a vast amount of interest in data centers, due to its stable energy supply and its status as Southeast Asia’s second-largest digital economy. This momentum is further strengthened by the EECO’s MoU with China’s Ministry of Commerce, which paves the way for deeper investment cooperation in the digital economy.

India and the Middle East are also important investment corridors for Thailand, underpinned by strong trade flows and investment synergies. HSBC’s extensive network and expertise in these markets can help drive more foreign direct investment into the EEC.

“With our extensive experience in facilitating cross-border investment flows, HSBC will support the EECO in connecting with global investors, particularly from regions with strong economic synergies with Thailand, by providing end-to-end financial solutions, ensuring seamless market entry, and fostering a business-friendly investment environment. As Thailand seeks to reinforce its global competitiveness, this collaboration will play a vital role in attracting global investment, creating high-value job opportunities and driving long-term economic resilience,” stated Gamba.

The MoU signing was followed by a business seminar highlighting Thailand’s attractiveness as a leading investment destination in Southeast Asia and how international businesses can benefit from Thailand’s infrastructure readiness and the EECO’s policy support.

The event was joined by more than 50 leaders from leading international companies and various embassies and chambers of commerce, including Embassy of Switzerland, Australian Embassy Bangkok, Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Embassy of Canada, Embassy of Vietnam, Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, Singapore Economic Development Board, American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand, and British Chamber of Commerce Thailand.