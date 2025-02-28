Partnership to connect global investors to the EEC

The Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand (EECO) and HSBC Thailand announced a strategic partnership to drive global investment into the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), reinforcing the country’s position as a hub for high-value industries.
The collaboration with HSBC uniquely provides the EECO with access to HSBC’s international network and truly global investor base spanning 58 markets. Through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), both organisations will expand investor outreach and unlock opportunities from key investment corridors, such as mainland China, Europe, ASEAN, Middle East, India, Taiwan, and Japan.
The partnership will also seek to enhance investment attraction strategies, while offering comprehensive financial and advisory support to facilitate foreign investment.
To support the EECO’s five-year target of securing a total actual investment of THB500 billion, the partnership is expected to attract and facilitate foreign investment, driving growth across targeted industries, including next-generation automotive, digital technology, medical and healthcare, bio-circular-green (BCG) industries, advanced agriculture, aerospace, and logistics, further enhancing Thailand’s global supply chain integration.
Chula Sukmanop, Secretary-General of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office of Thailand, said "The EEC is a critical engine for Thailand’s economic growth. Our focus is to foster economic growth through high-quality investments that are deeply integrated with local communities and the surrounding area. Foreign investment has always been crucial to EEC’s growth. As the EEC continues to grow, it is crucial to enhance its competitiveness and establish a seamless, investment-friendly ecosystem. HSBC, with its deep financial expertise and global presence across 58 countries and territories, is the ideal partner to help us drive investment from key economic corridors and strengthen our ability to connect with leading international corporations."
Under the MoU, both organisations will work together to identify potential investors, facilitate investment through targeted outreach programs and leverage the bank’s international network to unlock investment opportunities. In 2025, HSBC will support the EECO’s investment promotion roadshows in key economic corridors, including mainland China, Singapore, Europe, Taiwan, and Japan.
“At the EECO, we are committed to providing a seamless and efficient business environment, providing comprehensive support at every stage—from initial inquiries on investment benefits to the successful launch of operations. This partnership with HSBC Thailand will allow us to tap into the bank’s globally diverse and growing client base and offer comprehensive financial solutions to the investors. By aligning Thailand’s industries with global market trends, the collaboration will strengthen Thailand’s position in global supply chains and reinforce the EEC’s role as the region’s premier investment destination for high-value industries,” added Dr.Chula.
Giorgio Gamba, Chief Executive Officer and Head of Banking, HSBC Thailand, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting Thailand’s investment ambitions, “As international businesses continue to diversify their supply chains, Thailand is experiencing a resurgence of foreign direct investment (FDI) interests due to its strategic location and its well-established manufacturing ecosystem. In 2024, THB727 billion in FDI were approved, marking a two-decade high for the country. The EEC remains central to this growth, accounting for 78% of total FDI value (THB568 billion), underscoring its role as a key driver of Thailand’s investment strategy. Key sectors include smart electronics (THB256 billion), the digital industry (THB95 billion), and next-generation automotives (THB87 billion).”
HSBC has seen continued interest of Chinese companies expanding into ASEAN, as reflected in an 80% year-on-year increase in the number of Chinese corporates entering the region through our commercial banking network in 2023, and Thailand stands out as a key investment destination. While investment from China covers a broad range of industries, electric vehicle production emerged among the top sectors, contributing approximately THB275 billion in total investment value from 2018 to Q3 2024.
Thailand has also been successful in attracting a vast amount of interest in data centers, due to its stable energy supply and its status as Southeast Asia’s second-largest digital economy. This momentum is further strengthened by the EECO’s MoU with China’s Ministry of Commerce, which paves the way for deeper investment cooperation in the digital economy.
India and the Middle East are also important investment corridors for Thailand, underpinned by strong trade flows and investment synergies. HSBC’s extensive network and expertise in these markets can help drive more foreign direct investment into the EEC.
“With our extensive experience in facilitating cross-border investment flows, HSBC will support the EECO in connecting with global investors, particularly from regions with strong economic synergies with Thailand, by providing end-to-end financial solutions, ensuring seamless market entry, and fostering a business-friendly investment environment. As Thailand seeks to reinforce its global competitiveness, this collaboration will play a vital role in attracting global investment, creating high-value job opportunities and driving long-term economic resilience,” stated Gamba.
The MoU signing was followed by a business seminar highlighting Thailand’s attractiveness as a leading investment destination in Southeast Asia and how international businesses can benefit from Thailand’s infrastructure readiness and the EECO’s policy support.
The event was joined by more than 50 leaders from leading international companies and various embassies and chambers of commerce, including Embassy of Switzerland, Australian Embassy Bangkok, Embassy of the Republic of Korea, Embassy of Canada, Embassy of Vietnam, Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, Singapore Economic Development Board, American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand, and British Chamber of Commerce Thailand.