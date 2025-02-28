Embrace and nurture soft power, creatives urge

Soft power must be curated, nourished and protected if it is to enjoy maximum effect, experts told participants at the “THACCA x Melco – The New Rules of Soft Power” event held recently at the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district.
Viviana Muscettola, director of Zaha Hadid Architects, emphasised that strong identity is the key to achieving success in promoting soft power, saying that only a few places have an identity strong enough to draw people’s interest.
“Identity, whether it's a person or a country, needs to be curated, nourished and protected,” she said. “Even though identity can sometimes be a happy accident, promoting it still needs a lot of work.”
She explained that the several renowned architectural designs like the Eiffel Tower and the Sydney Opera House have become soft powers thanks to their curation.
The Eiffel Tower, which was completed in 1889, was supposed to stand for only 25 years, but became the identity of Paris and attracts visitors around the world, thanks to its incredible architecture and construction techniques, she explained.
Muscettola further explained that Singapore can be regarded as a good example of nourishment, thanks to the prime minister’s initiative to develop various infrastructures to attract investment and tackle economic issues.
London boasts a breathtaking skyline thanks to its initiative to protect historic buildings, cathedrals and monuments, she added.
However, she warned that tourist attraction development should be carefully carried out as it might result in a double-edged sword. Santorini island in Greece now has so many visitors that it is impossible to move around, she pointed out.
“So again, the curating, nourishment, and protection of the site, are what make a specific location a special one.”
Soft power needs to be relatable and appealing without being overly complex, said acclaimed director and choreographer Giuliano Peparini.
Peparini explained that he has achieved success in attracting young people through his performances thanks to his skills in twisting a story and adapting it for performance.
In 2023, the performance highlighting the story of Ulysses at the Theatre of Syracuse in Greece was successful, leaving 9,000 young people holding their breath, clapping their hands, and falling in love with the 2,000-year-old story, he explained.
“We trust the creative people, the people who know what the audience is looking for, what the audience likes and what the audience thinks. So, understanding the audience is the key,” he said.
He noted that South Korea has achieved success in promoting soft power as its government has allowed young creators to twist and adapt culture to compete in the international market, whether in music, cinema, television, fashion or beauty
South Korean hip-hop singer and rapper, Psy, played a crucial role in turning the country into a cultural powerhouse with one music video, “Gangnam Style”, that drew 5.4 billion views on YouTube he explained.
“We can bring the past alive by telling stories,” he said, “The best people to do that, to twist the narrative and build bridges between yesterday and tomorrow, are the creatives because they live by the new rules.”
Mathieu Lehanneur, the designer behind the 2024 Paris Olympic torch and cauldron, said that his success in the biggest sports competition in France was all thanks to his instincts.
He explained that the Olympic torch was designed based on three main pillars: Equality, which is part of France’s national motto, water, which takes inspiration from the Seine River, and peacefulness to transmit generosity.
The torch was also inspired by the French baguette to make it become an iconic element, he added.
He further explained that his Olympic cauldron, which takes its inspiration from the sun and a balloon, has become a Paris landmark.
The very first time men flew was in France in 1783 in a hot-air balloon. It was an object that combined history, culture, beauty, innovation and invention, he added.
“The cauldron will become a kind of souvenir, a memory of those amazing Olympic games. But probably more than that, it will become a monument. Maybe a kind of soft monument,” he said.