Embrace and nurture soft power, creatives urge

The Eiffel Tower, which was completed in 1889, was supposed to stand for only 25 years, but became the identity of Paris and attracts visitors around the world, thanks to its incredible architecture and construction techniques, she explained.

Muscettola further explained that Singapore can be regarded as a good example of nourishment, thanks to the prime minister’s initiative to develop various infrastructures to attract investment and tackle economic issues.

London boasts a breathtaking skyline thanks to its initiative to protect historic buildings, cathedrals and monuments, she added.

However, she warned that tourist attraction development should be carefully carried out as it might result in a double-edged sword. Santorini island in Greece now has so many visitors that it is impossible to move around, she pointed out.

“So again, the curating, nourishment, and protection of the site, are what make a specific location a special one.”

Understand your audience

Soft power needs to be relatable and appealing without being overly complex, said acclaimed director and choreographer Giuliano Peparini.

Peparini explained that he has achieved success in attracting young people through his performances thanks to his skills in twisting a story and adapting it for performance.

In 2023, the performance highlighting the story of Ulysses at the Theatre of Syracuse in Greece was successful, leaving 9,000 young people holding their breath, clapping their hands, and falling in love with the 2,000-year-old story, he explained.

“We trust the creative people, the people who know what the audience is looking for, what the audience likes and what the audience thinks. So, understanding the audience is the key,” he said.