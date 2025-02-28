Vienna’s trendy bar ignites a Thai rice wine craze in Europe

Thailand’s traditional rice wine, “Sato”, has won die-hard fans in Austria thanks to a Viennese bar-cum-restaurant’s innovative creation.

The Sip Song Sato bottled drink created by the Sip Song Bar in Vienna made its debut in the September 2024 Vienna Fashion Week and has since taken the dining world by storm, with patrons and influential food critics singing the unique concoction’s praises and lauding its cultural significance.

The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) plans to capitalise on this momentum, with Thai trade commissioners in Austria and Poland working together to promote Sato as part of Thailand’s soft-power strategy in the European Union.

Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, director-general of the DITP, said the department under the direction of Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan, has tasked its overseas representatives with identifying new export opportunities for Thai products.

Onanood Phadongvithee, DITP director in Vienna, highlighted the rising success of the rice wine, which is traditionally brewed in Thailand’s Northeast.

Sip Song Sato is brewed with rice from the Thung Kula Rong Hai region in the Northeast and enhanced with pristine Alpine mineral water to give it a distinctive flavour.

