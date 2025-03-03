Thailand unveils Financial Hub vision

Thailand’s deputy finance minister, Paopoom Rojanasakul, has launched the nation’s ambitious Financial Hub (Fin Hub) initiative, outlining four key principles and eight strategic business sectors designed to propel the country on to the global financial stage.
Speaking at the launch event on Friday, Paopoom emphasised that the project represented a firm commitment, rather than mere legislative adjustments, to establish Thailand as a leading modern financial centre.
The Fin Hub project, which recently held its inaugural launch under the banner “Pioneering Progress: Thailand’s Financial Hub Blueprint”, has already garnered significant interest from more than 100 domestic and international financial institutions, including banks, securities firms, insurance companies, and digital asset businesses.
Paopoom stressed that the Fin Hub was the result of collaborative efforts across various government agencies, blending international best practices with Thailand’s existing competitive advantages. The focus, he explained, was on creating a transparent, well-regulated, and innovation-driven financial ecosystem.
The four core principles underpinning the Fin Hub are:
Thailand’s strategic location within the rapidly expanding Southeast Asian region, coupled with its robust infrastructure and innovation-friendly environment, particularly in sustainable finance and digital assets, positions it as an ideal gateway for regional investment.
Paopoom highlighted that these factors, alongside competitive business costs, give Thailand a distinct advantage.
He extended an invitation to global financial firms, domestic entrepreneurs, and stakeholders to participate in the Fin Hub across eight key business sectors. This collaborative effort, he asserted, would not only elevate Thailand’s standing as an international financial centre but also solidify its role as a leader in modern financial systems across Asia and beyond.
The Fin Hub draft legislation is under review by the Council of State, a critical step towards creating a robust and sustainable financial future for Thailand. This initiative also fosters opportunities for enhanced collaboration between international partners and domestic stakeholders, ensuring mutual benefits and a prosperous future for all involved.