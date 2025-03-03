Thailand unveils Financial Hub vision

Thailand’s deputy finance minister, Paopoom Rojanasakul, has launched the nation’s ambitious Financial Hub (Fin Hub) initiative, outlining four key principles and eight strategic business sectors designed to propel the country on to the global financial stage.

Speaking at the launch event on Friday, Paopoom emphasised that the project represented a firm commitment, rather than mere legislative adjustments, to establish Thailand as a leading modern financial centre.

The Fin Hub project, which recently held its inaugural launch under the banner “Pioneering Progress: Thailand’s Financial Hub Blueprint”, has already garnered significant interest from more than 100 domestic and international financial institutions, including banks, securities firms, insurance companies, and digital asset businesses.

Paopoom stressed that the Fin Hub was the result of collaborative efforts across various government agencies, blending international best practices with Thailand’s existing competitive advantages. The focus, he explained, was on creating a transparent, well-regulated, and innovation-driven financial ecosystem.

