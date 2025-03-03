Thailand targets 3.5% economic growth with new stimulus plan

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra unveiled a comprehensive economic stimulus plan on Monday, which she believes will help boost Thailand’s GDP growth to between 3% and 3.5% this year.

The premier announced the plans in a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying it had been developed by Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, who is also a deputy PM.

“Pichai reported back after discussing the plan with five key economic agencies,” she said, referring to consultations with the Fiscal Policy Office, the National Economic and Social Development Council, the Bank of Thailand, the Budget Bureau and the Public Sector Development Commission.

Short and Medium-Term Initiatives

According to the plan, the government’s immediate strategy will include accelerating the disbursement of over 100 billion baht in pending funds from state agencies and enterprises as well as various national funds.

Other measures involve enhancing budget efficiency and redirecting financial resources to support structural economic reforms.

The plan also aims to expedite private sector investment, particularly through the Board of Investment, which received applications worth approximately 1.14 trillion baht last year.