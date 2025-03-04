Thailand invests 3.8bn baht in aviation tech to become regional hub

Thailand has unveiled plans to boost aviation capacity by investing 3.6 billion baht in cutting-edge technology, aiming to become a regional aviation hub by 2037.

Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AEROTHAI) said the move to modernise air traffic control across key airports will increase annual flight capacity from the current 1.2 million to 2 million flights.

Nopasit Chakpitak, president of AEROTHAI, said aviation capabilities would be enhanced at three new international gateways – U-Tapao Airport and the Eastern Aviation City, Andaman International Airport (Phang Nga), and Lanna Airport (Lamphun), all slated for completion between 2029 and 2030.

Privately funded

AEROTHAI's 3.6 billion baht will be allocated evenly across the three airport sites, with each receiving around 1.2 billion baht to construct air traffic control for dual runways and over 100,000 flights annually.