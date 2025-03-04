Thailand invests 3.8bn baht in aviation tech to become regional hub

Thailand has unveiled plans to boost aviation capacity by investing 3.6 billion baht in cutting-edge technology, aiming to become a regional aviation hub by 2037.
Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AEROTHAI) said the move to modernise air traffic control across key airports will increase annual flight capacity from the current 1.2 million to 2 million flights.
Nopasit Chakpitak, president of AEROTHAI, said aviation capabilities would be enhanced at three new international gateways – U-Tapao Airport and the Eastern Aviation City, Andaman International Airport (Phang Nga), and Lanna Airport (Lamphun), all slated for completion between 2029 and 2030.
Privately funded
AEROTHAI's 3.6 billion baht will be allocated evenly across the three airport sites, with each receiving around 1.2 billion baht to construct air traffic control for dual runways and over 100,000 flights annually.
The funding will be secured through loans, with ongoing discussions with one or two potential lenders. The loans will not be government-backed, thereby avoiding potential public debt burdens.
"This investment is integral to supporting the nation's goal of accommodating 2 million flights per year," said Nopasit.
He added that airport development focused on multiple runways does not yield the same efficiency as dual-runway systems coupled with integrated airport clusters.
Digital towers upgrade
AEROTHAI is implementing digital tower systems at airports across Thailand, aligning with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards to eliminate blind spots and enhance safety.
Digital towers will be rolled out in two phases, with popular airports such as Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, and Samui adopting the system in 2026.
Quieter airports like Narathiwat and Betong will get remote tower configurations in 2027, reducing the need for on-site controllers.
To further streamline air traffic management and maximise efficiency, AEROTHAI is also integrating Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) and Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) systems.
The shift to cutting-edge technology aims to boost safety and efficiency but also bolster Thailand's capacity to handle the projected surge in air traffic, solidifying its position as a regional aviation hub.