Thailand and EU hail progress on FTA talks

The European Union and Thailand hailed significant progress in their Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations on Monday, with two chapters – on regulatory practices and transparency – already finalised.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said Thailand expects to sign the FTA before the end of this year.

Thai trade representative Nalinee Taveesin hosted Renita Bhaskar, head of trade and economic affairs at the EU delegation to Thailand, at Government House, highlighting their growing trade and investment relationship via frameworks like the recently concluded Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA), the first bilateral agreement between the two parties.

Nalinee said she hoped for a swift conclusion to the FTA talks, emphasising the European Union was a crucial market for Thailand as the world’s second-largest economy with high purchasing power.