Thailand eyes health industry as its next economic powerhouse



Thailand is ramping up efforts to make its “health economy” a key economic driver, with the Public Health Ministry unveiling a strategic plan to develop six high-potential business sectors. The initiative is expected to inject about 690 billion baht into the economy, contributing 3.39% to the GDP.

The ministry’s strategy includes boosting traditional Thai wellness industries, such as herbal medicine, health-focused cuisine and medical tourism, while also strengthening the manufacturing of medical devices.

A new centre for advanced therapy medicinal products will also be established, alongside the expansion of the personal health and beauty sector.

To support these goals, the government will set up a Health Economics Office.

Private sector joins the push

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), which represents 16,200 companies across 47 industry groups, has identified the health economy as a key part of Thailand’s "Next-Gen Industries". The sector will be developed under the health and beauty cluster, covering pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, medical devices, herbal products, cosmetics, food supplements, and biotechnology.

At a recent meeting chaired by Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, the ministry and the FTI agreed to form a joint steering committee to address economic and regulatory challenges.

The committee will work to promote high-quality health products with international recognition, ensuring the sector remains competitive.

“The 690 billion baht target is mainly driven by industries like Thai massage, but industrial manufacturing is expected to contribute significantly once it gains momentum,” Somsak said.

He also pledged to remove regulatory hurdles that slow down sector growth.