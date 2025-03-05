Rising costs, changing tastes reshape Thailand’s restaurant scene

However, he said, these challenges can be overcome if restauranteurs focus on the nine strategic trends for 2025, namely:

1. Small but stylish: Maximise efficiency by focusing on sales per square metre, favouring smaller, distinctive outlets over large, costly spaces

2. Speciality food focus: Elevate menu offerings with detailed ingredient information, catering to discerning customers who prioritise quality and provenance

3.Tech-driven efficiency: Implement automated ordering systems and chatbots to reduce labour costs and enhance customer experience

4. Value-added presentation: Enhance existing products through innovative packaging and serving techniques, creating a premium feel without significant cost increases

5. Content marketing over paid ads: Shift from costly advertising to engaging, organic content creation

6. Expanded sales channels: Diversify revenue streams by offering ready-to-eat packaged foods, overcoming location constraints

7. Local authenticity: Leverage unique local ingredients and culinary traditions to create distinctive dining experiences

8. Affiliate marketing: Transform customers into brand advocates through affiliate marketing strategies

9. Strategic partnerships: Foster collaboration over competition, expanding customer reach through joint promotions and events.

