Business aviation in Asia Pacific flying high amid rising demand

Experia Events managing director Leck Chet Lam noted that Asia-Pacific has witnessed positive sentiment in its business aviation growth, as demand for business aircraft in the next 12 months has risen to 58% in 2024 compared to 51.9% in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The region’s fleet size is expected to reach 1,600 business jets this year, and would expand further to more than 1,900 in 2034.

The compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for business jets in Asia-Pacific is expected to rise by 2.1% annually compared to global growth of 1.4%. “The Asia-Pacific fleet is growing and growing at a faster pace than the global average,” he said.