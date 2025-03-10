Paetongtarn chairs economic stimulus board, approves 10,000 baht Phase 3

A source from the Government House revealed that on Monday (March 10, 2025), Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will chair the first meeting of the Economic Stimulus Policy Committee. The meeting will focus on the country's economic situation and the progress of key government economic policies, especially the digital wallet stimulus scheme, which will distribute 10,000 baht in phase 3 via digital wallets. The government has allocated a budget of over 150 billion baht to cover about 15 million people from the over 20 million who have already registered.

The committee will receive updates on the development of the Open Loops system to work alongside the Pao Tang app, with the Digital Government Development Agency (DGA) reporting progress to ensure the system is ready by the second quarter, in line with the government's policy.