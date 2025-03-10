Paetongtarn chairs economic stimulus board, approves 10,000 baht Phase 3

A source from the Government House revealed that on Monday (March 10, 2025), Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will chair the first meeting of the Economic Stimulus Policy Committee. The meeting will focus on the country's economic situation and the progress of key government economic policies, especially the digital wallet stimulus scheme, which will distribute 10,000 baht in phase 3 via digital wallets. The government has allocated a budget of over 150 billion baht to cover about 15 million people from the over 20 million who have already registered.
The committee will receive updates on the development of the Open Loops system to work alongside the Pao Tang app, with the Digital Government Development Agency (DGA) reporting progress to ensure the system is ready by the second quarter, in line with the government's policy.
However, it is expected that the subcommittee will propose for today’s meeting the idea of distributing money in stages, starting with certain groups to test the new system. The pilot project will involve 3 million people aged 16 and above, with a total budget of 30 billion baht. This group will focus on those with the ability to learn and use technology.
“A small-scale trial allows for quick adjustments if issues arise, and any problems with usage can be resolved to ensure readiness. The transfer of funds is expected to begin in the second quarter or at the latest in the third quarter of this year,” a source stated.
The digital money distribution scheme is part of the government's economic stimulus measures, aimed at achieving an economic growth target of 3-3.5%.
Eligibility for receiving 10,000 baht in digital money:
Thai citizens with names and addresses in the household registry
Aged 16 years or older on the registration deadline (September 15, 2024)
Annual income not exceeding 840,000 baht for the 2023 tax year
Savings in commercial banks and state banks not exceeding 500,000 baht.
Current account deposits
Savings account deposits
Fixed deposits
Deposit certificates
Deposit receipts
Other deposit products with similar characteristics (only in Thai baht, excluding joint accounts, and must be as of March 31, 2024).
Not currently serving a prison sentence.
Not suspended or required to return funds from other government programs.
Not violating the terms of any other government programs.
For those without smartphones, they are still eligible to receive the 10,000 baht in digital money. The conditions and registration details for this group are still under consideration. The Minister of Finance's office will announce the specifics soon.