Markets in turmoil as US tariff policies stoke recession fears

Global financial markets have been rocked by severe volatility in recent weeks, with US equities experiencing particular turbulence as investors react to President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policies.

Despite momentary relief following potential exemptions for Canada and Mexico, market sentiment remains broadly negative fuelled by growing fears of a looming recession.

Economic analysts have increasingly raised concerns about a potential downturn, with several key indicators suggesting mounting vulnerability.

JPMorgan Chase’s economic models now estimate a 31% chance of recession, nearly double the 17% projected in November. Similarly, Goldman Sachs has revised its recession probability from 14% in January to 23% now.

“The combination of already weakening US economic data and fragile business and consumer confidence has been exacerbated by the March 4 tariff announcements targeting Canada, Mexico, and China,” said Nicolas Panigirtzoglou, a strategist at JPMorgan. “This substantially increases the likelihood of further deterioration in business and consumer sentiment, potentially triggering recessionary conditions.”

Alarming Federal Reserve projections

Adding to the growing unease, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDP forecast model now projects a 2.8% contraction in the first quarter of 2025 – a dramatic reversal from the 2.3% growth forecast just a week ago and a far cry from last month’s 4% expansion prediction.

While economic forecasting models are subject to fluctuations as new data emerges, the downward revision aligns with broader concerning trends.

