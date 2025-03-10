Thai SMEs seek protection as cheap foreign goods flood the market

The Thai Retailers Association has urgently called for government intervention to address the growing crisis caused by the influx of cheap foreign goods severely undercutting domestic businesses.

The association also warned of significant consequences for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as the broader retail and service sectors.

Nath Vongphanich, president of the Thai Retailers Association, highlighted the detrimental impact of foreign products being sold at far below their actual cost.

“Our SMEs, small businesses, and local traders are facing unprecedented challenges due to unfair competition,” he said, citing the exploitation of legal loopholes and the use of nominee structures by foreign entities.

The association points to the unchecked growth of cross-border e-commerce platforms and the prevalence of grey businesses, which are eroding market share and forcing Thai businesses to close.

Nath said the problem is not just that this influx is affecting the 3.3 million SMEs, of whom 2.8 are in the retail and service sectors, but it is also posing a direct threat to consumer safety.