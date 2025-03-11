Citibank predicts another interest-rate cut later this year

An economist at Citibank predicted that the Bank of Thailand (BOT) would reduce the policy interest rate again in the second half of this year, specifically in August, from 2.0% to 1.75%.

The move would help increase the Thai economy’s resilience against risks in the rest of 2025 and prevent inflation from falling below the target for a second consecutive year, Nalin Chutchotitham, an economist for Thailand and the Philippines at Citi Thailand, said on Tuesday.

On February 26, the BOT's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced the policy interest rate by 25 basis points, from 2.25% to 2% per annum. The committee said the move aims to stimulate growth, manage inflation, and support financial stability amid global competition and domestic challenges.