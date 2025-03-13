Cabinet amends savings act, paving way for retirement lottery scheme

In a novel move to bolster national savings, the Thai Ministry of Finance is launching the "Retirement Lottery" scheme, designed to incentivise long-term financial planning through a popular national pastime.

At a press conference on Thursday, Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul confirmed that the draft legislation, amending the National Savings Fund Act, has received Cabinet approval and is slated for parliamentary debate in March 2025.

The scheme, a policy innovation, aims to tap into the Thai public’s propensity for games of chance, converting it into a savings mechanism.

Participants purchase digital scratch-off lottery tickets for 50 baht each, with a monthly limit of 3,000 baht. All proceeds from ticket sales are deposited into individual savings accounts with the National Savings Fund (NSF). Upon reaching the age of 60, participants receive a full refund of their accumulated ticket purchases, plus investment returns.