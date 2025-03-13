Promote private air travel to bring in high-value tourists: experts

Expanding business aviation could help Thailand achieve its goal of becoming an aviation and tourism hub, experts told The Nation in an exclusive interview.
Experia Events managing director Leck Chet Lam, organiser of the Business Aviation Asia Forum & Expo (BAFFEx) 2025, said he was confident Thailand had the potential to drive a thriving business aviation market.
“Thailand is known the world over for luxury holiday resorts of the type favoured by the rich and famous who tend to want full control over how and when they travel. It therefore stands to reason that business aviation could enable Thailand to achieve its goal of becoming an aviation hub, thanks to the potential for flying anytime and anywhere.”
Thailand would however need to improve its aviation infrastructure to facilitate business aviation, as the country has air traffic issues similar to other countries, he added.
Paul Desgrosseilliers, general manager of ExecuJet Haite, said Southeast Asia business aviation is expected to grow by 5% in the next 10 years, led by Singapore with 83 business jets, Indonesia with 53 and Thailand with 43.
He noted that business aviation brings opportunities in terms of drawing investments, high net-worth travellers and aviation technology.
However, many countries still prioritise commercial aviation due to its scale that can bring in millions of travellers.
“But these countries should not lose sight of the importance of private jets because they bring high net-worth individuals. So there is an element of high-end tourism that a business jet can deliver,” he said.
He confirmed that business aviation will benefit Thailand which focuses on attracting high net-worth travellers to the country, while enabling them to travel in some remote areas.
Chinese investors are making big investments throughout Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam, he added.
Desgrosseilliers, who is also treasurer of Asian Business Aviation Association, said business aviation creates jobs for people and generates revenue for the country.
“For every one aircraft, you need five to six engineers, five to six pilots, and six to seven people to manage the aircraft, and the fixed base operator (FBO),” he explained.
He added that business aviation operators in Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, countries that are relatively new to business aviation, can take advantage of some of the services available in more mature markets like Thailand.
To ensure smooth business aviation growth in Southeast Asia, Desgrosseilliers advised countries to maintain balance in allocating flight slots for commercial and business flights, as well as improve regulations to support business aviation.
Thailand recently launched the “Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025” campaign, aiming to attract 40 million foreign visitors and generate 2.8 trillion baht in tourism revenue this year.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand has outlined several key strategies for achieving these targets: