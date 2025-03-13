Promote private air travel to bring in high-value tourists: experts

Expanding business aviation could help Thailand achieve its goal of becoming an aviation and tourism hub, experts told The Nation in an exclusive interview.

Experia Events managing director Leck Chet Lam, organiser of the Business Aviation Asia Forum & Expo (BAFFEx) 2025, said he was confident Thailand had the potential to drive a thriving business aviation market.

“Thailand is known the world over for luxury holiday resorts of the type favoured by the rich and famous who tend to want full control over how and when they travel. It therefore stands to reason that business aviation could enable Thailand to achieve its goal of becoming an aviation hub, thanks to the potential for flying anytime and anywhere.”

Thailand would however need to improve its aviation infrastructure to facilitate business aviation, as the country has air traffic issues similar to other countries, he added.