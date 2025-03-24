Global debt surge threatens economic stability: Report

The OECD projects the overall central government debt-to-GDP ratio in member countries to climb to 85% by 2025, a substantial increase from 2019 and nearly double the 2007 levels. This trend, coupled with rising bond yields in key markets, is attributed to a combination of higher borrowing costs and an increase in high-risk debt.

The report also notes a shift in the purpose of borrowing. While past borrowing was primarily aimed at mitigating economic shocks and facilitating recovery, current borrowing is increasingly driven by the need for new investments to achieve medium- and long-term policy objectives, including stimulating growth, addressing demographic challenges, and meeting defence requirements.

OECD secretary-general Mathias Cormann emphasised the need for greater efficiency in public spending and strategic government borrowing for productivity-enhancing investments. He also urged companies to ensure private sector borrowing contributes to productive capacity.

In EMDEs, government borrowing from debt markets has also seen a significant rise, from approximately $1 trillion in 2007 to more than $3 trillion in 2024, with China accounting for a substantial portion of this increase.

The report further highlights the growing impact of higher borrowing costs on government expenditure, with interest payments now consuming a significant portion of GDP.

Additionally, refinancing risks are mounting, with a substantial portion of public and private debt maturing within the next three years.

Concerns are also raised about the use of private sector borrowing, which has often been directed towards financial operations such as refinancing and dividend payments, rather than productive investments.

