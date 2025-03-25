Thailand offers expat tax breaks to reverse brain drain

The government has unveiled groundbreaking tax incentives designed to entice skilled Thai expatriates back to their homeland in a bid to reinvigorate the economy and reverse the brain drain.

Under new regulations published in the Royal Gazette on Monday, returning Thai nationals with at least a bachelor's degree and two years of international work experience will benefit from a fixed 17% income tax rate. This represents a significant reduction that could potentially save thousands of baht for top-tier professionals.

