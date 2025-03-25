Thailand offers expat tax breaks to reverse brain drain

The government has unveiled groundbreaking tax incentives designed to entice skilled Thai expatriates back to their homeland in a bid to reinvigorate the economy and reverse the brain drain.
Under new regulations published in the Royal Gazette on Monday, returning Thai nationals with at least a bachelor's degree and two years of international work experience will benefit from a fixed 17% income tax rate. This represents a significant reduction that could potentially save thousands of baht for top-tier professionals.
Employers are also incentivised, with companies in target sectors offered a 50% tax exemption on salary expenses for skilled returning workers. The programme runs until December 31, 2029, providing a lengthy window for both employees and organisations to capitalise.
Candidates must be Thai nationals who have not worked in Thailand during the relevant tax year and meet specific residency requirements.
By attracting top talent, the government hopes to drive innovation, boost productivity, and enhance the country's industrial capabilities.
Professionals in sectors such as technology, advanced manufacturing, and research are expected to be the primary beneficiaries of the new tax strategy.