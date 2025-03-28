Earthquake has no impact on economy, says Finance Minister

Pichai noted that the Finance Ministry has launched preventive measures to inspect its buildings and systems to boost confidence in safety among civil servants and the public, and to ensure smooth financial operations.

Meanwhile, the ministry is thoroughly evaluating the situation and seeking ways to assist victims affected by the earthquake as soon as possible, he said.

He mentioned that seven state-owned financial institutions have been instructed to implement measures to alleviate suffering, reduce the financial burden, and boost financial liquidity among victims, such as low-interest loans, loan guarantees, or debt holidays.

People can contact the branches or hotlines of all state-owned financial institutions for assistance, he added.