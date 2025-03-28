Earthquake has no impact on economy, says Finance Minister

He stressed that the natural disaster did not cause a significant impact on the country’s financial structure or system.
The Finance Ministry, together with relevant agencies, is closely monitoring the situation, he said, adding that the earthquake did not impact the operations of government agencies, state banks, or the country's financial system.
Pichai noted that the Finance Ministry has launched preventive measures to inspect its buildings and systems to boost confidence in safety among civil servants and the public, and to ensure smooth financial operations.
Meanwhile, the ministry is thoroughly evaluating the situation and seeking ways to assist victims affected by the earthquake as soon as possible, he said.
He mentioned that seven state-owned financial institutions have been instructed to implement measures to alleviate suffering, reduce the financial burden, and boost financial liquidity among victims, such as low-interest loans, loan guarantees, or debt holidays.
People can contact the branches or hotlines of all state-owned financial institutions for assistance, he added.
He also stated that the Office of Insurance Commission has been instructed to collaborate with the Thai Life Insurance Association and the Thai General Insurance Association to monitor the earthquake and be ready to assist insurers.
Pichai stressed that the public, investors, and entrepreneurs should be confident that the Thai economic system is strong and stable, and that government agencies are prepared to take all necessary measures to manage the situation carefully and effectively.
The Finance Ministry will closely monitor the situation and provide further information if there are any developments, he concluded.