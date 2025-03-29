Thailand’s digital ad market to grow despite economic slowdown

Thailand's digital advertising market is expected to grow by 10% in 2025, reaching a total of 34.5 billion baht, according to a joint report from the Digital Advertising Association (Thailand) (DAAT) and Kantar (Thailand).

This expansion is largely driven by continued growth in the skincare sector and the rapid rise of TikTok, which has now surpassed YouTube to become the second most popular platform for digital advertising.

Despite concerns about household debt and a forecasted economic slowdown, the report predicts strong growth in digital ad spending, fuelled by strong consumer spending in key sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods, services and tourism.

“We are forecasting a 10% increase in digital ad spending this year, despite economic challenges,” said Apapat Boonrod, managing director of Client Solutions, and Southeast Asia Growth Lead at Kantar (Thailand). "This growth is primarily driven by significant investment from key sectors, reflecting the overall resilience of the Thai consumer market."

The skincare sector continues to lead digital ad spending, with a 21% increase to 6.13 billion baht, as personal care spending rebounds in the post-pandemic era.

