Trump government’s trade policies ‘will hurt Thai exports to the US’

The office director-general, Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, said that Thailand was at risk of facing US reciprocal tariffs, as it ranks 11th among countries having a trade surplus with the US.

Thailand’s trade surplus reached US$45.60 billion (1.54 trillion baht) in 2024, up from US$40.725 billion (1.38 trillion baht) in 2023.

He anticipates reciprocal tariffs on Thai products that contributed to its trade surplus with the US in the past year, including computers, mobile phones, solar panels, tyres, transformers, electronic circuits and air-conditioners.

The US may also push Thailand to import products that either have high import tariffs or markets that have not been opened yet to US goods, such as agricultural and food products, he said.

He noted that the US might view Thailand’s import control measures and safety standards as non-tariff trade barriers.