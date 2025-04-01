Thai Chamber of Commerce Launches \"Unlocking New Growth\" Strategy

The Thai Chamber of Commerce has unveiled its new strategic policy, "Unlocking New Growth," aimed at fortifying Thailand's economic resilience and fostering sustainable development in the face of mounting global challenges.

Poj Aramwattananont, the newly appointed chairman, outlined a four-pronged approach designed to build business confidence, expand trade opportunities, and enhance the nation's competitiveness on the international stage.

He emphasised the necessity for collaborative efforts across all sectors to navigate the complexities of 2025, a year marked by economic, social, and geopolitical uncertainties.

"We must be 'Ready for Future Transformation,'" Poj stated, highlighting the need for businesses to adapt and innovate.

The strategy centres on four key pillars:

Strengthening Global Trade & Investment: The Chamber will focus on bolstering business confidence and aligning Thailand's trade and investment strategies with global supply chains.

This includes establishing collaborative mechanisms with key trading partners, such as China, the US, and the EU, and advocating for free trade agreements. The Chamber will also provide support to mitigate risks from trade protectionism and facilitate foreign investment.

