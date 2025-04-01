Thai Chamber of Commerce Launches \"Unlocking New Growth\" Strategy

The Thai Chamber of Commerce has unveiled its new strategic policy, "Unlocking New Growth," aimed at fortifying Thailand's economic resilience and fostering sustainable development in the face of mounting global challenges.
Poj Aramwattananont, the newly appointed chairman, outlined a four-pronged approach designed to build business confidence, expand trade opportunities, and enhance the nation's competitiveness on the international stage.
He emphasised the necessity for collaborative efforts across all sectors to navigate the complexities of 2025, a year marked by economic, social, and geopolitical uncertainties.
"We must be 'Ready for Future Transformation,'" Poj stated, highlighting the need for businesses to adapt and innovate.
The strategy centres on four key pillars:
Strengthening Global Trade & Investment: The Chamber will focus on bolstering business confidence and aligning Thailand's trade and investment strategies with global supply chains.
This includes establishing collaborative mechanisms with key trading partners, such as China, the US, and the EU, and advocating for free trade agreements. The Chamber will also provide support to mitigate risks from trade protectionism and facilitate foreign investment.
Driving Business Transformation & Sustainability: The Chamber will accelerate digital transformation across industries, promoting the adoption of AI, robotics, and IoT technologies.
It will also champion ESG-driven business models, fostering collaboration between startups and established corporations to drive innovation. A restructured Chamber, with five core operational pillars—trade and investment, agriculture and food, tourism, technology, and sustainability—will lead this transformation.
Talent Development & Ecosystem Building: Recognising the importance of a skilled workforce, the Chamber will focus on reskilling and upskilling Thai workers for the digital economy and new industries.
It will also foster a robust talent ecosystem through partnerships between educational institutions, government, and the private sector.
Empowering SMEs & Public-Private Partnerships: The Chamber will advocate for policies that support SMEs, including access to low-interest loans and tax reductions.
It will also facilitate trade networks and business matching, and strengthen public-private partnerships to drive infrastructure development and industry promotion.
Poj stressed the vital role of the Chamber’s extensive network, including provincial chambers, trade associations, foreign chambers, and the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, in driving economic growth.
He also pledged to engage young talent, particularly through the Young Entrepreneurs Chamber (YEC), and to enhance the Chamber’s role as a think tank and business enabler.
"The future of our nation depends on all of us," Poj concluded, urging collaboration across all sectors to ensure Thailand is "Ready for the Future."