No need to worry over US imposing 36% import tariff on Thailand: PM

Following the tariff announcement, she discussed the issue with Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat . However, discussions had already been ongoing, particularly regarding the formation of a negotiation team, so there is no need for concern.

Regarding leadership in negotiations, the Prime Minister stated that the matter is currently under the supervision of the Permanent Secretaries of the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Finance. She noted that the representatives involved in discussions will depend on the level of negotiations, as there are multiple stages. At the working level, the Permanent Secretaries will engage in talks, with ministers also involved as needed.

Regarding the impact assessment on Thailand, the Prime Minister stated that the damage is still negotiable, provided that tariff structures can be adjusted to be more reasonable. She emphasized that trade dynamics have shifted to a "More for Less – Less for More" approach, where negotiations play a key role rather than traditional methods. Further details on this matter will be explored.

When asked about reports of Chinese goods being re-exported as Thai products, inflating Thailand’s export figures, the Prime Minister stressed the need for stricter inspections.

On concerns that GDP may miss the government’s target, she affirmed that efforts are in place to prevent this. She discussed the matter with the Deputy Finance Minister that morning, who will assess the situation and provide a public explanation soon.

She emphasized that while the government’s trade strategy is well-structured, adjustments are necessary in light of the new figures. A comprehensive review is underway, led by Phansak Vinyaratn, the Prime Minister’s Chief Policy Advisor on US trade, who oversees all imports and exports. New measures are expected to be announced soon.



