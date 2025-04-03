PM issues statement on Thailand's stance after 36% US tariff

The Thai government has been working closely with both the public and private sectors to monitor and assess developments over the past three months. This effort has led to the preparation of "proposals to adjust the trade balance with the US that are substantial enough to encourage the US to enter into negotiations with Thailand" in a manner that minimizes the impact on farmers, consumers, and relevant businesses. At the same time, Thailand may seize this opportunity to restructure production, reduce costs, and enhance long-term competitiveness in certain industries.

Thailand is committed to establishing long-term trade stability and balance with the US. It has sufficient potential to be part of a group of friendly nations for investment (Friend Shoring), where both countries can develop mutually beneficial cooperation in industries with high potential for joint growth in the global market. For example, in the agriculture and food sector, the US has a large supply of agricultural products that Thailand can import, process, and export to global markets. In advanced technology industries, Thailand is a key global producer of Hard Disk Drives, and such equipment is essential for developing the US Data Centre and AI industries.

In conclusion, the Thai government sincerely hopes that under President Trump's leadership, the US government will consider the goal of creating long-term economic security together. Thailand reaffirms its commitment to being a partner and is determined to push for economic cooperation to develop the agricultural sector and the industries of the future for the global market. This will lead to stable growth and ultimately help reduce the impact on the business and agricultural sectors of both countries through constructive negotiations in the near future.

