AOT gears up for Songkran travel surge from April 11-17 this year

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said on Thursday that all transport agencies have been ordered to ensure smooth and safe travel across land, rail, water and air. This initiative aims to reinforce Thailand as a regional travel hub, boosting economic, trade, investment and tourism potential, he said.
Passenger numbers are anticipated to rise by 20.5% year-on-year. AOT has been tasked with ensuring efficiency, convenience, and safety at airports. "Inbound and outbound passenger processes must be seamless, with staff providing full assistance to travellers," he said.
AOT President Kerati Kijmanawat confirmed that its six airports—Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai—have implemented management plans to enhance service efficiency and ease congestion.
Additional staff have been deployed to assist with travel document checks and passenger support. Cleaning frequency in restrooms has been increased, and sufficient luggage carts have been provided. Airlines have been asked to open extra check-in counters and ensure staff availability at all counters.
Of the expected 3 million passengers, 1.86 million will be international travellers (up 20.9% year-on-year), while 1.14 million will be domestic passengers (up 19.9%). There will be 18,030 flights during the period, a 20.7% increase, comprising 10,442 international flights (up 25.8%) and 7,588 domestic flights (up 14.4%).
AOT will offer free parking at Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, and Phuket airports from 00:01 on 12 April to midnight on 16 April.
To celebrate Songkran, Kerati said AOT is setting up photo booths, Buddha image bathing stations, Thai food demonstrations, souvenir giveaways and cultural performances at passenger terminals.
Passengers are advised to arrive at airports two to three hours before departure, use self-check-in and baggage-loading machines and register for the biometric system for smoother travel.
For further details, contact the AOT Contact Centre at 1722.