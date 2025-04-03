AOT gears up for Songkran travel surge from April 11-17 this year

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said on Thursday that all transport agencies have been ordered to ensure smooth and safe travel across land, rail, water and air. This initiative aims to reinforce Thailand as a regional travel hub, boosting economic, trade, investment and tourism potential, he said.

Passenger numbers are anticipated to rise by 20.5% year-on-year. AOT has been tasked with ensuring efficiency, convenience, and safety at airports. "Inbound and outbound passenger processes must be seamless, with staff providing full assistance to travellers," he said.