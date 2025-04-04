US tariff could cost Thailand 880 billion baht, says Commerce Ministry

Echoing Pichai, Commerce Ministry Permanent-Secretary Vuttikrai Leewiraphan described the 37% reciprocal tariff, which will come into effect on April 9, as excessive.

However, he stated that Thailand is ready to negotiate as soon as the US is prepared. The working team will be led by the Thai ambassador, and the Commerce Minister will join the team for negotiations, he added.

Vuttikrai further explained that Thailand's high-value exports to the US would be impacted by the reciprocal tariff, including mobile phones, electronic components, car tyres, semiconductors, electric transformers, printing components, car parts, gems, air conditioners, cameras, printers, animal feed ingredients, electronic circuits, rice, and refrigerators.

He noted that the 37% reciprocal tariff could result in losses of up to US$26 billion, or approximately 880 billion baht, for the Thai economy. He emphasised that negotiations are necessary to mitigate the impact, and that the effect on Thailand's export growth target of 2-3% should be reassessed.

The Commerce Ministry Permanent-Secretary explained that Thailand would negotiate to reduce import tariffs on US goods, increase investment in the US energy sector, boost imports of US goods, and lift restrictions affecting the import of US products.

He stressed that Thailand will negotiate to ensure mutual benefits with the US, covering trade, services, investment, and security, and expressed confidence in the success of the negotiations.