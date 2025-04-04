Thai Households Spending Over THB 20,000 Monthly, Driven by Rent and Transport Costs

The breakdown of these non-food expenditures is as follows:

Housing and Utilities: Rent, construction materials, electricity, cooking gas, and household appliances averaged 5,183 baht ($US 151.73) per month, representing 24.65% of total spending.

Transportation and Communication: Public transport fares, vehicle purchases, fuel, and mobile phone services totalled 4,731 baht ($US 138.50) per month, or 22.50% of spending.

Healthcare: Medical expenses, medicine, and personal care services accounted for 1,335 baht ($US 39.08) per month, or 6.35% of spending.

Education and Recreation: Books, leisure activities, education, and charitable donations amounted to 847 baht ($US24.80) per month, or 4.03% of spending.

Clothing: Clothing and footwear costs averaged 442 baht ($US 12.94) per month, or 2.10% of spending.

Alcohol and Tobacco: Cigarettes, liquor, and beer accounted for 216 baht ($US 6.32) per month, or 1.24% of spending.