Thai Households Spending Over THB 20,000 Monthly, Driven by Rent and Transport Costs

Thai households are spending an average of 21,027 baht (approximately $US 615.54) per month, with rent and transportation costs consuming the largest portion of their budgets, according to the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO).
The latest figures also highlight significant expenditures on restaurant meals, meat, and medical suppliesใ
Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, TPSO director, reported that Thailand's Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March 2025 stood at 100.35, representing a 0.84% increase.
Data from the TPSO's Economic and Trade Index Division reveals that non-food and non-alcoholic beverage expenses accounted for a substantial 60.87% of average monthly household spending.
The breakdown of these non-food expenditures is as follows:
Housing and Utilities: Rent, construction materials, electricity, cooking gas, and household appliances averaged 5,183 baht ($US 151.73) per month, representing 24.65% of total spending.
Transportation and Communication: Public transport fares, vehicle purchases, fuel, and mobile phone services totalled 4,731 baht ($US 138.50) per month, or 22.50% of spending.
Healthcare: Medical expenses, medicine, and personal care services accounted for 1,335 baht ($US 39.08) per month, or 6.35% of spending.
Education and Recreation: Books, leisure activities, education, and charitable donations amounted to 847 baht ($US24.80) per month, or 4.03% of spending.
Clothing: Clothing and footwear costs averaged 442 baht ($US 12.94) per month, or 2.10% of spending.
Alcohol and Tobacco: Cigarettes, liquor, and beer accounted for 216 baht ($US 6.32) per month, or 1.24% of spending.
The data provides a detailed insight into the spending habits of Thai households, highlighting the significant financial burden of housing and transportation costs.