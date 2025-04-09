Trump’s trade shockwaves hit Thailand, Thai economists warn

Thai government’s slow response

International trade expert Aat Pisanwanich noted that the US is also concerned about non-tariff measures and China’s growing influence in the global economy.

He warned that the Thai government’s sluggish response to the US trade agenda leaves the country vulnerable to US tariffs and the wider impact of a global economic slowdown. He predicted disruptions in the supply chain and an influx of Chinese goods into Thailand.

“Thai exports to the US and global markets could decline by 700 billion to 1 trillion baht this year,” he cautioned.

Seeking mutual benefits

Economists urged Thailand to negotiate with the US to seek mutual benefits, while also exploring opportunities to strengthen domestic economic growth.

Rather than relying heavily on exports to the US — which currently account for 18% of total exports — they recommended expanding trade with other countries, particularly through free trade agreements (FTAs).

Aat also suggested that Thailand import certain goods and technologies from the US — such as soybeans, corn, barley, and meat — to help reduce the US trade deficit. Simultaneously, Thailand should accelerate exports of over 1,000 products that remain exempt from US tariffs, he added.

“Thailand should place more emphasis on negotiation rather than focusing solely on tariffs,” said Kobsak. He added that there are broader interests the US seeks to address through negotiation beyond tariff exemptions.

He also warned that Thailand may be pressured to choose sides between the US and China, a move that could heighten geopolitical tensions. Preparation is therefore vital to help Thailand maintain its neutral stance and strengthen its economic resilience, he added.