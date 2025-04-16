Thailand Dismisses Reserve Raid Amid Trump Tax Policy Concerns

Thailand's Finance Minister, Pichai Chunhavajira, has ruled out the use of the nation's foreign reserves to counter potential economic fallout from US President Donald Trump’s tax policies.

This comes as he prepares for discussions with the Governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to strategise a coordinated response to global economic uncertainties.

Pichai is scheduled to meet with BOT Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput at Government House on Wednesday at 4:00 PM. The meeting will focus on assessing the potential economic impact of the evolving global situation and formulating a unified approach to address President Donald Trump’s tax initiatives.