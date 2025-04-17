Thai PM Paetongtarn Secures US Trade Talks Amid Tariff Concerns

Thailand's Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has confirmed that the United States has agreed to trade negotiations, scheduled for April 23rd.

During a media briefing on Thursday, the Prime Minister stated that the talks will be held at a ministerial level, with the Thai delegation to be led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Pichai Chunhavajira.

She expressed confidence that Thailand's prepared proposals will foster a mutually beneficial outcome for both nations.