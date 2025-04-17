Thai PM Paetongtarn Secures US Trade Talks Amid Tariff Concerns

Thailand's Prime Minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, has confirmed that the United States has agreed to trade negotiations, scheduled for April 23rd.
During a media briefing on Thursday, the Prime Minister stated that the talks will be held at a ministerial level, with the Thai delegation to be led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Pichai Chunhavajira.
She expressed confidence that Thailand's prepared proposals will foster a mutually beneficial outcome for both nations.
"We have good proposals prepared, covering a variety of products, not only agricultural goods, and we are also encouraging Thai companies with the potential to invest more in the United States. Having a background in business, I am confident that I understand President Trump's way of thinking and that we can have productive negotiations," the Prime Minister added.
Regarding informal discussions with individuals close to US President Donald Trump, a topic raised by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Prime Minister Paetongtarn clarified that these were for information-gathering purposes.
She stated that she has also engaged in such conversations to support the work of the official Thai negotiating team.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Paetongtarn met with Malaysian Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is currently on a working visit to Thailand. Discussions included ASEAN's response to President Trump's tariff policies.
The Thai Prime Minister conveyed Thailand's support for a unified ASEAN approach in these negotiations, emphasising the collective strength and market size of the ASEAN bloc.
She indicated that this matter would be a topic of discussion at the upcoming ASEAN meeting, with Thailand advocating for a united stance to maximise benefits for all member states.