Thailand's Underground Gambling Economy Reaches 1.1 Trillion Baht, Report Reveals

A recent report has shed light on the extensive scale of illegal gambling in Thailand, estimating its value at a staggering 1.1 trillion baht annually and revealing the involvement of government officials and politicians.
The findings have emerged amidst a national debate regarding the potential legalisation of comprehensive entertainment complexes, which would include casinos.
The government's initial push to introduce legislation for these complexes was ultimately delayed due to political disagreements and concerns about global economic factors.
The government's interest in legalising entertainment complexes is partly driven by the desire to capture revenue from the existing illegal gambling market, which currently generates substantial sums that go untaxed.
Illegal gambling in Thailand takes many forms, extending beyond traditional underground casinos to encompass online platforms.
Key Findings of the Research
The study paints a stark picture of the size and scope of Thailand's illegal gambling industry:
The most popular forms of gambling include the government lottery (27.5 million participants), the illegal lottery (21.9 million), and card games (4.7 million).
However, in terms of financial value, football betting accounts for the largest share (270.415 billion baht), followed by the illegal lottery (164.069 billion baht), the government lottery (160.239 billion baht), online gambling (154.819 billion baht), and other lotteries (97.738 billion baht).
Meanwhile, the research highlights a complex network of individuals involved in underground gambling, with a hierarchy of influence:
While direct betting with bookmakers remains the most common channel (113.040 billion baht, or 68.9%), other methods are gaining traction:
The study also examined the detrimental effects of gambling addiction, revealing that 7.45 million people (21.6% of gamblers) experience negative consequences, such as:
A particularly concerning finding is that 1.67 million individuals have accumulated a total of 20.606 billion baht in debt due to illegal gambling, with an average debt of 12,335 baht per person. Moreover, a significant 85.2% of those with gambling debts continue to gamble.
The research underscores the pervasive nature of illegal gambling in Thailand, involving a substantial portion of the population and individuals in positions of power.
These findings present a significant challenge for the Thai government, demanding serious and sustained efforts to address this complex social problem.