Thailand's Underground Gambling Economy Reaches 1.1 Trillion Baht, Report Reveals

A recent report has shed light on the extensive scale of illegal gambling in Thailand, estimating its value at a staggering 1.1 trillion baht annually and revealing the involvement of government officials and politicians.

The findings have emerged amidst a national debate regarding the potential legalisation of comprehensive entertainment complexes, which would include casinos.

The government's initial push to introduce legislation for these complexes was ultimately delayed due to political disagreements and concerns about global economic factors.

The government's interest in legalising entertainment complexes is partly driven by the desire to capture revenue from the existing illegal gambling market, which currently generates substantial sums that go untaxed.

Illegal gambling in Thailand takes many forms, extending beyond traditional underground casinos to encompass online platforms.

