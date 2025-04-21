Thai Tourism Target in Jeopardy as PM Calls for Strategy Overhaul

The Thai government's ambitious target of 3.5 trillion baht in total tourism revenue for 2025 is looking increasingly precarious, prompting Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to order a strategic rethink.

Initial hopes hinged on 2.32 trillion baht from the international market, attracting 39 to 40 million foreign tourists, alongside 1.17 trillion baht from 203 million domestic trips.

However, the Prime Minister has reportedly acknowledged the significant challenges in achieving the international revenue goal. A series of negative factors, most recently the earthquake in neighbouring Myanmar on 28th March, have dented confidence in Thailand's tourism sector.

In a meeting held on 11th April, the Prime Minister chaired discussions on the state of Thai tourism with the Ministry of Tourism and Sport, top brass from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and directors of TAT's global offices.

She instructed the Ministry and TAT to urgently devise methods to push international market earnings to 2 trillion baht – the same level achieved in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, a record year that saw 39.8 million international arrivals.

Paetongtarn had previously championed 2025 as "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025," aiming to draw back nearly the same number of foreign tourists as in pre-pandemic 2019, targeting 40 million visitors with increased spending and longer stays.

However, recent figures have been disappointing, compounded by the unfortunate earthquake and building collapse incidents.

