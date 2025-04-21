Thai-US trade talks on April 23 postponed, says government source

However, the source revealed on Monday that the negotiations had been postponed, and the United States has yet to confirm an official date and time for the talks.

Pichai will now attend the Cabinet meeting as usual on Tuesday (April 22), after initially planning to travel to the United States on April 17 for trade discussions.

"Ahead of this trip, some agencies have already travelled in advance – Board of Investment – to conduct a roadshow and hold discussions with various sectors. Part of their mission includes gathering investor-related information to support the upcoming negotiations," the source said.