Thai-US trade talks on April 23 postponed, says government source

The Team Thailand, led by Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, was set to discuss economic policies with the US government on that date. Pichai, who also serves as the head of the negotiating team on economic policies and tariff with the US under President Donald Trump, was appointed by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to lead the Thai delegation.
However, the source revealed on Monday that the negotiations had been postponed, and the United States has yet to confirm an official date and time for the talks.
Pichai will now attend the Cabinet meeting as usual on Tuesday (April 22), after initially planning to travel to the United States on April 17 for trade discussions.
"Ahead of this trip, some agencies have already travelled in advance – Board of Investment – to conduct a roadshow and hold discussions with various sectors. Part of their mission includes gathering investor-related information to support the upcoming negotiations," the source said.
Meanwhile, Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan commented on his planned visit to negotiate with the United States, stating that he is still waiting for confirmation and scheduling from the US Trade Representative.
“The Trump 2.0 policy raises concerns about its potential impact on exports during the second quarter, although Thai exports continued to perform well in the first quarter,” he noted.
He explained that Thailand’s exports grew by 13.6% in January and by 14% in February. As for March exports, the Commerce Ministry is scheduled to announce them on Thursday (April 24), and he confirmed that export growth is expected to remain in double digits.