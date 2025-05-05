Vietnam Set to Overtake Thailand as Southeast Asia's Second-Largest Economy

Vietnam is on track to become Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, surpassing Thailand, according to a new report from the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR).

The economic think tank forecasts that Vietnam will rank behind only Indonesia in the region and climb to become the 20th largest economy globally by 2036.

The CEBR's World Economic League Table highlights Vietnam's current five-year plan (2021-2025), which anticipates an average annual growth rate of 6.5% over the next decade.

This growth is expected to be fuelled by its robust manufacturing sector, further integrated into international supply chains through trade deals and diversified exports.

Vietnam also has ambitions to achieve high-income status by 2045, requiring an average annual per capita growth of around 5%. The current five-year plan's projections align with this long-term objective.

