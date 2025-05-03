Thailand Urged to Fortify Domestic Economy Amid Global Uncertainty

Thailand has been cautioned to prioritise strengthening its internal economy in the face of a volatile global landscape, according to former World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Supachai Panitchpakdi.

Speaking at the 150th anniversary of the Ministry of Finance on Saturday, Dr Supachai stressed the necessity of building a "House Complex" to enhance national resilience, rather than pursuing large-scale "Complex Projects".

Dr Supachai, also a former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, warned the Ministry of Finance to exercise fiscal prudence, urging them to maintain adequate fiscal space and avoid excessive borrowing.

He emphasised that the current multi-polar world demands a comprehensive overhaul of Thailand’s social and economic structures, encompassing industry, education, and agriculture.

"We already have a 20-year national strategy outlining the development and strengthening of Thailand from within. Therefore, we must continue to implement it, as it is necessary and addresses the country's sustainable development," Dr Supachai stated. "Simultaneously, we must thoroughly study the principles of the Sufficiency Economy to equip Thais with the resilience to face an uncertain world."

He advocated for increased investment in the socio-economic sector, education, clean energy, the green economy, and the elderly care sector, aligning with the evolving New World Order.

