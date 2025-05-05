Thailand’s SET lags, investors hope for trade deal

KSecurities reported that global equity markets were highly volatile in April. However, markets rebounded sharply after US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day postponement of new trade measures. As a result, the SET Index rose 3.4% in April, outperforming the MSCI World Index, which gained 0.8%.

Despite the short-term rebound, the SET Index remains one of the world's worst-performing markets year-to-date, having declined 14.5%. This decline is attributed not only to concerns over US tariff policies but also to capital outflows from LTF (Long-Term Equity Fund) redemptions earlier this year.

In April, Trump announced a minimum 10% import tariff on all US trading partners, with retaliatory tariffs planned for early July after the 90-day grace period. This policy could dampen Thailand’s economic growth, initially expected at 2.5–3.0% in H1 2025, potentially slowing to 1% or lower in the second half, especially in the absence of new stimulus measures.