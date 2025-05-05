Thailand Grapples with Looming Social Security Fund Crisis

Thai authorities are considering a series of significant reforms to the Social Security Fund (SSO) amid projections that it could become insolvent within the next 30 years.

A study conducted in 2020 by the SSF and the International Labour Organization (ILO) has highlighted an impending imbalance between income and expenditure due to an ageing population and consistently expanding benefits.

Without intervention, the fund's reserves are forecast to be depleted by 2054.

Labour Minister Phipat Ratchakitprakarn has outlined four potential strategies to avert this crisis: extending the retirement age, gradually increasing contribution rates, expanding the wage ceiling for contributions, and fostering closer collaboration between the SSF and key stakeholders in policy formulation.

Currently, the standard retirement age in Thailand is 55, which is notably low compared to other nations in the region. Proposals suggest raising this to 65, a concept discussed at the SSO Sustainable 2024 conference.



