50 Social Security hospitals offer free cancer treatment for all members

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2024

The Social Security Board has approved the "Cancer Treatment at Any Hospital" initiative. This allows Social Security-insured individuals to receive cancer care at any hospital within the network of the Social Security Office (SSO), ensuring greater accessibility.

This program will eliminate the restriction of receiving treatment only at designated Social Security hospitals under the insured individual's entitlement.

Under the SSO Cancer Care program, comprehensive cancer services, from diagnosis to treatment, will be provided starting January 1, 2025. Treatment decisions can be made collaboratively between insured individuals and their attending physicians at hospital under the insured person's entitlement.

For additional inquiries, individuals may contact their local Social Security Office or call the Ministry of Labor’s hotline at 1506 (press 1 for the Social Security Office).

Marasri Jairangsi, Secretary-General of the SSO, noted that over 50 hospitals are currently partnered with the Social Security system to offer cancer care. The initiative also includes advanced cancer therapies, ensuring broader access to quality treatment for Social Security insured individuals.

Adjustments to Social Security Contribution Ceiling

Marasri also discussed proposed changes to the salary ceiling for maximum monthly social security contributions. The adjustments will occur in three phases:

2026–2028: The ceiling will increase from 15,000 baht to 17,500 baht.

2029–2031: The ceiling will rise to 20,000 baht.

From 2032 onwards: The ceiling will reach 23,000 baht.

Public consultations on these changes are open until December 31, 2024, with 80% of respondents expressing support so far.

"For employees earning less than 15,000 baht, contribution rates remain unchanged. For those earning above 15,000 baht—about 35% of contributors—the new ceiling will apply. For example, at a salary of 17,500 baht, the monthly contribution will increase from 750 baht to 875 baht, adding 125 baht. Correspondingly, compensation benefits will rise from 7,500 baht to 8,750 baht, an additional 1,250 baht," Marasri explained.

She also addressed healthcare for migrant workers, dividing them into two groups:

Migrant workers employed in formal establishments: These workers contribute to the Social Security Fund and are entitled to the same benefits as insured individuals, including healthcare.

Migrant workers with work permits but not employed in formal establishments: These workers do not contribute to the Social Security Fund and must purchase health insurance. The collected funds are managed by the Ministry of Public Health for migrant workers and their dependents.

The list of 50 specialized cancer treatment facilities participating in providing services for Social Security insured individuals is as follows:

  • National Cancer Institute (Bangkok) – Comprehensive care
  • Rajavithi Hospital 3 (Bangkok) – Comprehensive care
  • Chonburi Cancer Hospital (Chonburi) – Comprehensive care
  • Lopburi Cancer Hospital (Lopburi) – Comprehensive care
  • Ubon Ratchathani Cancer Hospital (Ubon Ratchathani) – Comprehensive care
  • Udon Thani Cancer Hospital (Udon Thani) – Comprehensive care
  • Surat Thani Cancer Hospital (Surat Thani) – Comprehensive care
  • Lampang Cancer Hospital (Lampang) – Comprehensive care
  • Maha Vajiralongkorn Thanyaburi Cancer Hospital (Pathum Thani) – Comprehensive care
  • Mongkutwattana Hospital (Bangkok) – Comprehensive care
  • Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital (Chiang Rai) – Comprehensive care
  • Buddhachinaraj Hospital (Phitsanulok) – Comprehensive care
  • Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital (Nakhon Si Thammarat) – Comprehensive care
  • Chularat 3 International Hospital (Samut Prakan) – Comprehensive care
  • Cancer Alliance Sriracha (Chonburi) – Comprehensive care
  • Vibhavadi Amata Cancer Hospital (Chonburi) – Comprehensive care
  • Hat Yai Hospital (Songkhla) – Comprehensive care
  • Roi Et Hospital (Roi Et) – Comprehensive care
  • Sawan Pracharak Hospital (Nakhon Sawan) – Comprehensive care
  • Bangkok Cancer Hospital (Bangkok) – Chemotherapy/Radiotherapy
  • Bangkok Cancer Hospital Rayong (Rayong) – Chemotherapy/Radiotherapy
  • Police General Hospital (Bangkok) – Chemotherapy
  • Buriram Hospital (Buriram) – Chemotherapy
  • Phra Narai Maharat Hospital (Lopburi) – Chemotherapy
  • Chaiyaphum Hospital (Chaiyaphum) – Chemotherapy
  • Saraburi Hospital (Saraburi) – Chemotherapy
  • Nakhon Pathom Hospital (Nakhon Pathom) – Chemotherapy
  • Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital (Bangkok) – Chemotherapy
  • Lerdsin Hospital (Bangkok) – Chemotherapy
  • Phra Nang Klao Hospital (Nonthaburi) – Chemotherapy
  • Chum Phae Hospital (Khon Kaen) – Chemotherapy
  • Ban Pong Hospital (Ratchaburi) – Chemotherapy
  • Paholpolpayuhasena Hospital (Kanchanaburi) – Chemotherapy
  • Sichon Hospital (Nakhon Si Thammarat) – Chemotherapy
  • Bueng Kan Hospital (Bueng Kan) – Chemotherapy
  • Phatthalung Hospital (Phatthalung) – Chemotherapy
  • Maha Sarakham Hospital (Maha Sarakham) – Chemotherapy
  • Photharam Hospital (Ratchaburi) – Chemotherapy
  • Nong Khai Hospital (Nong Khai) – Chemotherapy
  • Kamphaeng Phet Hospital (Kamphaeng Phet) – Chemotherapy
  • Juree Vej Hospital (Roi Et) – Chemotherapy
  • Mukdahan Hospital (Mukdahan) – Chemotherapy
  • Nan Hospital (Nan) – Chemotherapy
  • Tha Sala Hospital (Nakhon Si Thammarat) – Chemotherapy
  • Ban Mi Hospital (Lopburi) – Chemotherapy
  • Chiang Mai Klai Mor Hospital (Chiang Mai) – Chemotherapy
  • Phutthasothorn Hospital (Chachoengsao) – Chemotherapy
  • Somdet Phra Pinklao Hospital (Bangkok) – Chemotherapy
  • Lamphun Hospital (Lamphun) – Chemotherapy
  • Ratchathani Cancer Hospital (Ayutthaya) – Radiotherapy
