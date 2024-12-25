50 Social Security hospitals offer free cancer treatment for all members

This program will eliminate the restriction of receiving treatment only at designated Social Security hospitals under the insured individual's entitlement.

Under the SSO Cancer Care program, comprehensive cancer services, from diagnosis to treatment, will be provided starting January 1, 2025. Treatment decisions can be made collaboratively between insured individuals and their attending physicians at hospital under the insured person's entitlement.

For additional inquiries, individuals may contact their local Social Security Office or call the Ministry of Labor’s hotline at 1506 (press 1 for the Social Security Office).

Marasri Jairangsi, Secretary-General of the SSO, noted that over 50 hospitals are currently partnered with the Social Security system to offer cancer care. The initiative also includes advanced cancer therapies, ensuring broader access to quality treatment for Social Security insured individuals.