50 Social Security hospitals offer free cancer treatment for all members

This program will eliminate the restriction of receiving treatment only at designated Social Security hospitals under the insured individual's entitlement.
Under the SSO Cancer Care program, comprehensive cancer services, from diagnosis to treatment, will be provided starting January 1, 2025. Treatment decisions can be made collaboratively between insured individuals and their attending physicians at hospital under the insured person's entitlement.
For additional inquiries, individuals may contact their local Social Security Office or call the Ministry of Labor’s hotline at 1506 (press 1 for the Social Security Office).
Marasri Jairangsi, Secretary-General of the SSO, noted that over 50 hospitals are currently partnered with the Social Security system to offer cancer care. The initiative also includes advanced cancer therapies, ensuring broader access to quality treatment for Social Security insured individuals.
Adjustments to Social Security Contribution Ceiling
Marasri also discussed proposed changes to the salary ceiling for maximum monthly social security contributions. The adjustments will occur in three phases:
2026–2028: The ceiling will increase from 15,000 baht to 17,500 baht.
2029–2031: The ceiling will rise to 20,000 baht.
From 2032 onwards: The ceiling will reach 23,000 baht.
Public consultations on these changes are open until December 31, 2024, with 80% of respondents expressing support so far.
"For employees earning less than 15,000 baht, contribution rates remain unchanged. For those earning above 15,000 baht—about 35% of contributors—the new ceiling will apply. For example, at a salary of 17,500 baht, the monthly contribution will increase from 750 baht to 875 baht, adding 125 baht. Correspondingly, compensation benefits will rise from 7,500 baht to 8,750 baht, an additional 1,250 baht," Marasri explained.
She also addressed healthcare for migrant workers, dividing them into two groups:
Migrant workers employed in formal establishments: These workers contribute to the Social Security Fund and are entitled to the same benefits as insured individuals, including healthcare.
Migrant workers with work permits but not employed in formal establishments: These workers do not contribute to the Social Security Fund and must purchase health insurance. The collected funds are managed by the Ministry of Public Health for migrant workers and their dependents.
The list of 50 specialized cancer treatment facilities participating in providing services for Social Security insured individuals is as follows: