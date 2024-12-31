10 Key public health highlights of 2024

Concern of the Year: Health Insurance – Financial Sustainability at Risk

Throughout 2024, concerns about the sustainability of public health insurance systems, including the Universal Coverage Scheme and social security, became more pronounced. The 30-baht healthcare scheme relies entirely on government funding, and rising costs have raised questions about its long-term viability. However, Somsak, as chairman of the National Health Security Office (NHSO) board, emphasized reducing the number of patients as a strategy to help alleviate costs.

Meanwhile, the Social Security Fund faces existential challenges, with projections indicating potential collapse within 30 years unless reforms are implemented. Thailand’s aging population and declining birthrate have resulted in fewer contributors relative to beneficiaries, highlighting the urgent need for structural adjustments.

Confusion of the Year: Cancer Treatment Anywhere – Use or Not Use Referral Letter

In the "Cancer Treatment Anywhere" program, the NHSO announced new guidelines for payment claims, effective from January 1, 2025. As a result, several university hospitals issued notices that patients referred for treatment under this program would need a referral letter to confirm payment from the primary hospital according to their rights.

However, the ongoing debate between agencies over the necessity of using a referral letter has caused significant confusion for patients, with inconsistent information from different parties persisting.

Challenge of the Year: Reducing NCD Cases

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) remain a critical public health issue in Thailand, causing direct and indirect economic losses of approximately 1.6 trillion baht. Health Minister Somsak declared reducing NCDs as a key policy for the 2025 fiscal year. The initiative focuses on promoting behavioural changes, such as increasing physical activity and encouraging healthier eating habits, to reduce new cases. Achieving this goal remains a formidable challenge that requires widespread public participation.

Health Economy of the Year: Wellness Economy

In her address to parliament, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra outlined the government's medium- and long-term policy, focusing on "Promoting Opportunities in Future Industries." The government is prioritizing the development of the Care and Wellness Economy and the establishment of Thailand as a Medical Hub.

Building on Thailand's internationally recognized spirit of service, the government plans to expand its strengths in health tourism and traditional Thai medicine to address the growing global demand for healthcare, driven by an aging population.

Although no specific measures will be introduced in 2024 to support this initiative, 2025 is expected to bring significant growth opportunities for businesses related to the Wellness Economy, supported by the government.

Thailand’s Wellness Economy is valued at $34.6 billion, ranking 9th in the Asia-Pacific region, just behind countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia, with a value comparable to Malaysia.

Hope of the Year: The Community Health Volunteer Act

After over a decade of advocacy, the "separation of the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) from the Civil Service Commission" has made significant progress. Although the law has not yet been enforced in 2024, it is expected to move forward in 2025. This marks the "most progress" made so far.

The essence of the bill is to boost the morale and welfare of healthcare and public health personnel, particularly in human resource management, workforce levels, and government expenditure. It aims to reduce longstanding bureaucratic limitations and implement a major restructuring, enabling faster public services.