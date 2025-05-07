New, higher oil excise rates take effect Wednesday, retail prices unaffected

New, higher rates of oil excise duty and local tax on oil sales came into effect on Wednesday, but they will not impact retail oil prices, as the government has lowered contributions to the Oil Fund to offset the tax increases.
The new excise and local oil tax rates were proposed by the Ministry of Finance and approved by the Cabinet during its weekly meeting on Tuesday.
The ministry explained that with global oil prices on a downward trend, the government had the opportunity to raise taxes on diesel and petrol to enhance revenue and strengthen fiscal stability amid global economic uncertainties, including US-led trade conflicts.
The Excise Department informed the Cabinet that the revised tax rates would generate an additional 2.9 billion baht per month, or about 34.8 billion baht annually, in government revenue.
The Finance Ministry assured the Cabinet that retail oil prices will remain stable, as the government will reduce the Oil Fund contributions from distributors. This will help maintain current prices until at least the end of fiscal year 2025 (end of September 2025), when oil pricing measures will be reviewed.
