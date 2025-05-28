Rising demand fuels growth of international schools in Thailand

According to data from the Department of Business Development (DBD) as of April 30, there were 7,511 registered legal entities operating in the education sector, with a total registered capital of 50.63 billion baht.

Of these, 6,717 entities (89.43%) were registered as limited companies, holding registered capital of 48.17 billion baht. A further 790 entities (10.52%) were registered as limited partnerships or ordinary partnerships, with capital of 1.11 billion baht, while only four public limited companies (0.05%) were registered, with capital of 1.34 billion baht.

Foreign investment in the sector totalled 5.73 billion baht, with the top three investing countries being the United Kingdom (30%) with 1.70 billion baht, China (11%) with 636 million baht, and Singapore (7%) with 428 million baht.