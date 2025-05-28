Rising demand fuels growth of international schools in Thailand

According to data from the Department of Business Development (DBD) as of April 30, there were 7,511 registered legal entities operating in the education sector, with a total registered capital of 50.63 billion baht.
Of these, 6,717 entities (89.43%) were registered as limited companies, holding registered capital of 48.17 billion baht. A further 790 entities (10.52%) were registered as limited partnerships or ordinary partnerships, with capital of 1.11 billion baht, while only four public limited companies (0.05%) were registered, with capital of 1.34 billion baht.
Foreign investment in the sector totalled 5.73 billion baht, with the top three investing countries being the United Kingdom (30%) with 1.70 billion baht, China (11%) with 636 million baht, and Singapore (7%) with 428 million baht.
The DBD also conducted an in-depth analysis based on a sample of 20 international schools in Thailand.
It found that, over the past five years (2020–2024), despite the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic—which led to many international students returning home or shifting to online learning, thereby causing a temporary revenue slowdown—the sector has since rebounded, posting continuous growth in both revenue and profit.
Notably, in 2022, the sector generated 5.72 billion baht in revenue, marking a 6.57% increase from the previous year, and a profit of 681 million baht, up 55.75%. In 2023, revenue surged to 7.32 billion baht, an increase of 28.04%, while profits soared to 1.60 billion baht, a rise of 136.28%.
In 2024, revenue continued its upward trend, reaching 8.31 billion baht (up 13.45%) with profits of 1.83 billion baht, representing a 14.08% increase from the year before.
Several key factors have contributed to the rise of international schools as a preferred choice among modern, financially capable parents. These include a desire for children to grow in an open and diverse learning environment with exposure to multiple languages, cultures, and future-ready skills.
The main drivers of profitability in this sector are:
The DBD believes the potential for further expansion in this sector remains substantial. Opportunities lie in extending services to provinces with significant expatriate populations—such as Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Pattaya—as well as in developing curricula aligned with the demands of the future, including artificial intelligence (AI) and computer programming.