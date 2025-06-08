Thai-Cambodian border traders support national security despite sales disruptions

Prakob Chaisongkram, a retail and wholesale trader at Yongsanguan Group in Ubon Ratchathani, told Thansettakij that Thai-Cambodian border trade has come to a halt following the announcement of checkpoint closures.
Thai traders have slowed down the shipment of goods to Cambodia, while Cambodian merchants have been hesitant to purchase Thai products for fear that they might not be able to transport them across the border, he explained.
He noted that Thai military forces are taking the situation very seriously, fully prepared for unfolding developments. Likewise, Thai border traders strongly support national security efforts, despite facing financial losses and declining sales.
Their primary wish is for a swift resolution and clarity on the matter.
“At present, residents in villages near the Thai-Cambodian border have been asked to evacuate. Cross-border trade with Cambodia is expected to shrink by at least 10-20%. Nevertheless, local spending has already been declining,” he said.
“The tensions have persisted since the beginning of the month. The checkpoint closure does not solely affect Thailand—it also has significant repercussions for Cambodians, impacting them even more than Thai citizens,” he added.
Mongkol Chulthat, senior chairman of the Ubon Ratchathani Chamber of Commerce, remarked that the Thai-Cambodian border region is now heavily reinforced with military personnel.
In terms of trade, large-scale business-to-business (B2B) enterprises dealing in consumer goods have been affected. Cambodian traders typically purchase Thai products for resale, while Thai traders primarily procure lower-value goods such as vegetables, fruits, and forest products from Cambodian villagers.
As a result, the closure has not significantly impacted small-scale Thai traders in the area.
The private sector, government, and military are working together to negotiate long-standing border issues. Meanwhile, border trade has continued to grow annually, he explained.
Mongkol stated that the situation remains uncertain, causing concerns among merchants and border traders. However, the formal announcement of checkpoint closures provides a clear measure for safety.
Local residents understand the necessity of the action and are prepared to endure the challenges, despite their reluctance to face losses, he added.