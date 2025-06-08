Thai-Cambodian border traders support national security despite sales disruptions

Prakob Chaisongkram, a retail and wholesale trader at Yongsanguan Group in Ubon Ratchathani, told Thansettakij that Thai-Cambodian border trade has come to a halt following the announcement of checkpoint closures.

Thai traders have slowed down the shipment of goods to Cambodia, while Cambodian merchants have been hesitant to purchase Thai products for fear that they might not be able to transport them across the border, he explained.

He noted that Thai military forces are taking the situation very seriously, fully prepared for unfolding developments. Likewise, Thai border traders strongly support national security efforts, despite facing financial losses and declining sales.

Their primary wish is for a swift resolution and clarity on the matter.