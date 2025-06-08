Directors of border schools empowered to cancel classes if fighting erupts

Education Minister Permpoon Chidchob has authorised directors of schools along the Cambodian border in seven provinces to independently decide whether to cancel classes if fighting breaks out near their schools.
Education Ministry spokesman Siripong Angkhasakulkiart said the minister was concerned for the safety of students following the skirmish between Thai and Cambodian troops in Ubon Ratchathani on 28 May.
Siripong said Permpoon had instructed the education zones responsible for border schools to closely monitor the situation, and to ensure schools rehearse evacuation procedures and bunker drills in case of nearby conflict.
He added that school directors along the Cambodian border had been empowered to use their own judgement when deciding whether to suspend classes for student safety.
Siripong also said the education zones overseeing these schools had sought assistance from the Interior Ministry to assess whether existing bunkers could be used in the event of renewed hostilities between the two nations.
Some private companies and the Department of Provincial Administration have helped repair several school bunkers, he added.
Schools have been advised to assign homework for students to complete at home instead of conducting in-person classes. If technology permits, online classes may also be held.
The education minister and senior ministry officials have also extended their moral support to teachers and education staff working in schools along the Cambodian border, expressing hope that the situation will not escalate into further conflict or war.