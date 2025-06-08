Directors of border schools empowered to cancel classes if fighting erupts

Education Minister Permpoon Chidchob has authorised directors of schools along the Cambodian border in seven provinces to independently decide whether to cancel classes if fighting breaks out near their schools.

Education Ministry spokesman Siripong Angkhasakulkiart said the minister was concerned for the safety of students following the skirmish between Thai and Cambodian troops in Ubon Ratchathani on 28 May.

Siripong said Permpoon had instructed the education zones responsible for border schools to closely monitor the situation, and to ensure schools rehearse evacuation procedures and bunker drills in case of nearby conflict.