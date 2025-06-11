World Bank cuts Thailand\'s GDP growth forecast for 2025 by 1.1% to 1.8%, global growth slows to 2.3%

It also revised its global economic growth forecast to 2.3%, the slowest pace in 17 years, since 2008.

According to a report by CNBC, the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects indicated that the Thai economy's growth will be impacted by global uncertainties, which are also affecting emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs), including Thailand. Economic activities are also being disrupted by natural disasters, such as earthquakes.

For the global economy, the World Bank has revised the global growth forecast down to 2.3% for 2025, reflecting the impact of trade uncertainties. This marks a reduction from its previous forecast of 2.7%.

"This would be the slowest global economic growth rate since 2008, excluding the global recession," the World Bank said in its Global Economic Prospects report.